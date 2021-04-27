Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CROMF. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

