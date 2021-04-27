Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

