Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

CRR.UN opened at C$16.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.44 and a twelve month high of C$16.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.46.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

