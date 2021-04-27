Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

KNSL stock opened at $175.72 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

