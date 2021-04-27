Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

