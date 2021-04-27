Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

