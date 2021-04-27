Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Western Union by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Western Union by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

WU opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

