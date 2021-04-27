Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day moving average of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.