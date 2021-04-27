CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Bought by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. CSI Compressco makes up 0.1% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSI Compressco were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco LP has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. On average, analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

CSI Compressco Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

