CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CSWI stock opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.66. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

