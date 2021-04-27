CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $113.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.