CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $113.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.