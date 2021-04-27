Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 42.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

