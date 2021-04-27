Curet Myriam Sells 875 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curet Myriam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00.

ISRG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $864.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,407. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $759.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

