CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 58.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,357,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in CVS Health by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 137,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

