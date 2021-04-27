CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in CyrusOne by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 356,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

