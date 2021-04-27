DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.10.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC opened at $66.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

