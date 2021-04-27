Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.56 ($94.78).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €74.69 ($87.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.27.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.