Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAN opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

