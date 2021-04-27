Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $116,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.09. 11,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average is $229.67. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

