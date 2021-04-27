Daniel Marinov Sells 50,000 Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Director Daniel Marinov sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,775.
Shares of VLC opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$69.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$0.61.
About Velocity Minerals
Further Reading: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.