Daniel Marinov Sells 50,000 Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Director Daniel Marinov sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,775.

Shares of VLC opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$69.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$0.61.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

