DATx Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, DATx has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $869,209.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.23 or 0.00791227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00097176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.60 or 0.08120631 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

