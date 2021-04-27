DDKoin (DDK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,129.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $16,129.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00031702 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010857 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003772 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

