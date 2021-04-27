Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock opened at $380.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.35 and a 200-day moving average of $300.62. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

