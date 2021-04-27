Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €166.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €145.18 ($170.80).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €130.65 ($153.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

