Delta Capital Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

ODFL stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.64 and a 52 week high of $259.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.