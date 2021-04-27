DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Reaches $5.99

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $156.24 million and $296,563.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00011117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00284019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.03 or 0.00995310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00732548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.04 or 0.99933580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

