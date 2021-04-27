Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $135.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.20.

PKG opened at $143.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

