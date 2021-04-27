Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 1,150” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,340.60 ($17.52) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

