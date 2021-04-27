DigitalBits Market Cap Hits $54.41 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $54.41 million and $1.38 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.00524945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005870 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.78 or 0.02690479 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

