DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DOCN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.42. 522,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,552. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

