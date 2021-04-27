Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00742563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.22 or 0.07830608 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.