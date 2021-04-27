Diligent Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

