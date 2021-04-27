Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. 245,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,784,287. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

