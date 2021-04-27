Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 741 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. 440,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

