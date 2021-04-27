Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 917 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SLYG traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

