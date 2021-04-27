Diligent Investors LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $234.55. 96,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.