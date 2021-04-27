Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.04. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

