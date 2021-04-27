Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 9,119 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Lifetime Brands worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

