Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.71. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $177.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

