Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.46 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of The Macerich worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,537 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Macerich by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 505,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

