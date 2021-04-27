Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,112 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 35,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.74% of Tejon Ranch worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $399.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

