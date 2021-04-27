Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,319 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $20,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

