Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $90.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.