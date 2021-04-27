Discover Financial Services Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

DFS opened at $106.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

