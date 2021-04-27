Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DSEY. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

