Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DSEY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.11 on Monday. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

