DNotes (NOTE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,093.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $21,439.87 and approximately $47,093.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DNotes has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.