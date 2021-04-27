Dominion Energy (D) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of D opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,934.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

