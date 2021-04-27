Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,973. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

