Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 2141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Specifically, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $526.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

